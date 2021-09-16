DICE Dental Offering Affordable Dental Implants in Philadelphia
Dental Implants in Philadelphia are available from DICE Dental in Springfield for only $750.
We encourage patients who have been considering dental implants or dentures to schedule a free consultation with us.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Philadelphia are available from DICE Dental in Springfield. Owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, DICE Dental specializes in affordable dental care in a friendly and comfortable environment.
Dental implants from DICE Dental start at only $750. A titanium screw is surgically placed in the jawbone to replace a missing tooth root. Then, an abutment and crown are added for a natural look. DICE Dental also offers sinus lifts and bone grafts to help improve the success rate of the treatment.
“Dental implants are the most successful and longest-lasting missing tooth replacement available,” says Dr. Alger. “And we use state-of-the-art technology to make sure a patient is happy with the look and feel of their implant and crown.”
Digital impressions, 3D x-rays, and digital scanners are used to improve patient comfort and experience. Meanwhile, an in-house milling machine gives DICE complete control over the shape, size, and color of the implant and crown.
Other services offered by DICE include extractions, crowns, and dentures in Springfield. Conventional dentures are only $499 while implant overdentures start at $2,500.
“We encourage patients who have been considering dental implants or dentures to schedule a free consultation with us,” continues Dr. Alger. “We will walk them through the treatments available, answer their questions, and help them feel more confident with their smile.”
To learn more and to request a free consultation, contact the Springfield dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
