Flying Like a Butterfly
The tale of an adventurous and fun butterflyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories starring animals usually have leads who are furry, cuddly or any other of the common pets. This is because these animals are familiar to us and people can relate to them easily. But other animals are just as lovable and cuddly even if they are wild and free and not considered pets. One such animal is the butterfly, who by nature is a wild and free animal that goes on different adventures in its lifetime. Lots of people love butterflies, especially kids, which is why author Ted Landkammer’s book “Buffy the Butterfly” is perfect for children.
A resident of Santa Cruz, California, Ted Landkammer is married to his beloved wife Dolores, a father of three, and a grandpa of six truly wonderful grandkids. He is a natural storyteller and has been telling stories to his kids, and now his grandkids, for more than 30 years. All his stories are memorable and full of vivid adventures. His passion for storytelling is now being channeled in his writing, and this book about a very curious and adventurous butterfly is one of them.
The book is about the titular Buffy, a very adventurous and fun-loving butterfly who loves flying around and exploring the world. Ted was inspired by his granddaughters, twins Sophia and Isabelle, and their love for butterflies. The two five-year-olds would explore their grandma’s backyard and would just be awestruck by the butterflies there, often asking if any of them is Buffy!
This book is great for both kids to stoke their imaginations and adults to reminisce about their childhood. Grab your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter