Sandal Nail-Spa Opens A Very Unique New Space
Sandals Nail Spa opens its doors to a new building in Sylvania, Ohio. Heather Vo, innovator in the nail business had a vision to create a contemporary salon.
I wanted our new space to be contemporary with lots of open space and natural light. It was important to me that both clients and team members love it. Indeed ,they do.”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandals Nail Spa opens its stunning new space . Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening activities will take place on 9/16/2021 and 9/17/2021.
— Heather Vo
The new 7300 sq. feet building is unlike any other nail salon in Northwest Ohio. It was the owner, Heather Vo's idea was to transform the experience her customers would have. The design of the new space does exactly that. The space features open, airy and contemporary areas. Large windows that allow natural light in and stunning lighting throughout to enhance the ambiance. The focal point of the salon is a massive eye-catching floral wall. Additionally, there is a separate tranquil area with 7 private rooms which were designed for other services including massages, brow services and facials.
Another unique aspect of the space is a separate Special Events room for parties and milestone occasions. Heather felt it was important to incorporate isolated space away from the main salon into her design. Bridal parties and other events can take advantage of the area including bringing their own food or having the event catered. In fact, although open a short while she is already having Bridal parties and other special occasions calling to book. She expects this to be on of the most popular feature of the new salon. One promotion she will be launching in the near future will be "Football and Feet" . Geared to the male population who may be somewhat hesitant to come to a nail salon. The event, on Sundays, will feature pedicures in separate area of the salon with a big screen TV . The salon also will be able to serve wine and beer to clients and at the special events.
.
Heather came to Sylvania, Ohio in 2003 and established Sandals Nail-Spa in the Timber Stone Plaza. Over the years she has grown a loyal clientele. Always setting trends in her field, she desired an innovative space to continue to grow and expand her business. She wanted to stay in Sylvania and dreamt of someday owning her own building. Additionally she had specific ideas to design a space not only for the client's Ms. Vo felt in order to grow she needed to have a much larger space and eyed the empty lot situated in the front of her existing salon as the place to build . She encountered numerous challenges along the way but persevered. Finally after 3 years her vision is a reality.
Nail Salon She is passionate about impeccable service, well-trained staff, and affordable pricing. The new building was the next step in her entrepreneurial vision. Heather will complete her MBA later this year and utilized her classes to help her the development of her new business plans.
The new space will enhance and make possible her ideas for further innovations. Her main focus has always been her clients , affodable pricing and a great place to work. Her staff and clients believe she has "nailed it ".
Helen Dennis
300 Decisions
+1 419-699-9738
email us here