Ted Landkammer Releases Buffy’s Fun Flight of Fancy
A story about a creature who loves adventureCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flying is the fantasy of many people, for kids and adults alike, which is why animals who are able to do this fascinate everyone and capture their imagination. One such animal who is both beautiful and able to fly is the butterfly, a favorite for many people and is the subject of author Ted Landkammer’s book "Buffy the Butterfly." It is a story inspired by his own experiences with the people he loves the most and their fascination for this fluttery, fun, and fanciful friend.
Ted Landkammer is a father of three, grandfather of six, and husband to Dolores. Based in Santa Cruz, California, he has been telling stories for more than three decades, first to his own kids and then to his grandchildren. Now his stories are being put to paper in his pursuit of writing. The people he tells his stories to are always fascinated by his tales, and everyone can now fall in love with this story about a fun butterfly, a favorite of his twin granddaughters.
Inspired by twins Sophia and Isabelle, his granddaughters who love to explore their grandma’s backyard to go and find butterflies, "Buffy the Butterfly" is a story they love hearing from Ted. Buffy is a fun-loving and adventurous creature who enjoys exploring nature and flying around, and her story is one that will both capture kids’ imaginations and make adults reminisce about their own childhood!
