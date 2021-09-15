Doting Grandpa Writes a Tale for Children to Enjoy
Grandpa Ted’s story for his grandkids becomes a story for the worldCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are looking for a great bedtime story to read to your children or grandchildren or searching for a quick read to excavate the child within you and be inspired again, Ted Landkammer's heartwarming children's stories are perfect for you. “Buffy the Butterfly,” in particular, will leave your little ones in wonder and remind you of the importance of imagination and fun.
Ted Landkammer is a father of three and a grandfather of six grandchildren, no wonder why he has the talent of storytelling running in his blood. Putting his talent to use, Ted exhibits his brilliant imagination through the children's stories he has written and published, which all started as spoken stories he has told his kids and grandkids. He now resides in Santa Cruz, California with his wife, Dolores.
The adventures of Buffy the Butterfly came to life because of Ted’s granddaughter's love for the colorful, majestic, winged creatures. Ted told Buffy's stories to his granddaughters, Sophie and Isabella, so many times that they would exclaim in excitement every time they spot one in their grandmother's garden. Just like Ted's other books, Buffy the Butterfly is an endearing story with unforgettable characters. It's a story not only to spark children's imaginations but will also introduce to them the wonder of the Earth and all that inhabits it.
Also, check out Ted's other books, “I Wish I Had An Elephant” and “The Poppies on the Hill.“
If you are thinking of the perfect child-parent bonding, this book is for you.
