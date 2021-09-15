Granddaughters Inspire Tale on Adventurous Young Butterfly
How two granddaughters inspired a storyteller to write his second nature-inspired storybookCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffy the Butterfly loves fun, adventure, and roses! But what she loves more than those is tagging children along with her in quests as far as her little wings can take her. Get on Buffy’s wings, join her in her adventures, fly with her, and admire the beauty of nature through Ted Landkammer’s storybook, “Buffy the Butterfly. “
Before the story of “Buffy the Butterfly” was penned into paper, it was shared countless times through word of mouth between Grandpa Ted and her five-year-old twin granddaughters, Sophia and Isabella. Just like the lovable Buffy, Sophia and Isabella love nature and all the beauty and adventure it brings. The twins grew to love Buffy so much that they would exclaim every time they spot a butterfly, imagining it was Buffy.
Theodore “Ted” Landkammer has told his three children and now six grandchildren great stories to remember for the last 30 years. He now shares the same gift of storytelling for other children to read and enjoy through his storybooks, “I Wish I Had an Elephant” and “The Poppies on the Hill.” He is happily married to his wife Dolores Landkammer. They live in Santa Cruz, California.
Inside the enticing cover of “Buffy the Butterfly,” is a landscape of God’s most beautiful creation—nature— and its bountiful beauty, which readers will find enjoyable to explore. “Buffy the Butterfly” is an endearing, colorful, beautifully illustrated, and a certain page-turner of a story. Grab your copy now.
