Podsy™ Launches Direct to Consumer Sale of Refillable Cleaning Systems
Eco-Friendly Refillable Cleaning Systems Perfect for Daily Home CleaningSAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podsy, the pod-based, eco-friendly, refillable home cleaning system, today announced that its systems are now available for direct-to-consumer purchases at podsy.com and will be available at select retailers in the fall of 2021.
Podsy was founded by three active families on a mission to bring a more sustainable and trusted commercial cleaning formula to the consumer market with Podsy Refillable Cleaning Systems. Their passion is innovating how you clean your home by combining savings, safety, and simplicity in cleaning. Ultra-concentrated water-soluble pods and non-toxic formulas pair exceptional value with easy and effective cleaning for homes. Their goal is to replace single-use cleaning products with Refillable Cleaning Systems in homes. Podsy Products are designed with improving the health of our pets, planet, pocketbook, and ultimately our families in mind.
Podsy Cleaning Systems are easy to use. Drop a pod into the refillable bottle, add water, shake and spray. Systems come with 4 pods that each make 16 ounces of cleaner for a total of 64 ounces. Reusable Podsy Cleaning Products are an alternative to Ready-To-Use (RTU) bottles, also known as single-use bottles. The systems offer eco-value for an impressive whole house clean.
All Podsy products are safe for children and pets when diluted as directed. The formulas are biodegradable and contain no toxic chemicals such as ammonia, bleach, phosphates, phthalates, parabens, pesticides, formaldehyde or endocrine disrupters. The pod film has a bitter taste to deter children from swallowing pods. Podsy Protected Resealable Pouches are lab tested and certified as child-resistant. Podsy products are Leaping Bunny Certified, meaning they are cruelty-free.
Podsy bottles can be refilled many times. Each reused bottle represents the company’s commitment to the health of families, communities and the planet. Make 64 ounces of cleaner by using the pods included with each system or refill purchase. Every bottle refilled means less pollution in our oceans, landfills and air.
“We believe refillable is the future of cleaning and in making it easy for you to make sustainable choices. Podsy is committed to carbon neutrality and product innovation with our refillable cleaning products. Our ultra competitive pricing, based on cost per ounce combined with easy, reliable, and effective cleaning are all reasons to make the change,” said Jason Elsmore, Podsy COO.
Compared with leading ready-to-use brands, Podsy leads the pack in cost per ounce of cleaner. Refilling a bottle costs less than $1.75 ($0.11 per ounce) which is a fantastic eco-value.
A portion of all profits from the sale of Podsy Cleaning Products is donated to support non-profits. This includes organizations dedicated to cleaning up and recycling plastics from oceans and waterways. Additional contributions will focus on the reduction of carbon footprint.
The Podsy Cleaning Starter Kit includes three 16 ounce refillable bottles and 4 pods each of Surface, Glass and Bathroom Cleaner. The kit makes 192 ounces of cleaner great for use on hard, washable, nonporous surfaces. Cleaning Systems can also be purchased separately and come with one 16 ounce refillable bottle and 4 pods of the selected cleaner. Refill pods are available in a bundle or by the type of cleaner. Additional products offered include Surface, Glass and Bathroom cleaning Microfiber Cloths, Laundry Detergent Pods and a Spray Mop Floor Cleaning System.
See the entire line of Podsy Refillable Cleaning Systems and accessories at www.podsy.com.
# # #
