Aeronautics Designer Compiles a Comprehensive History of Flight
See the names behind some of the most amazing aeronautical developmentsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It wasn’t that long ago that humans achieved the miracle of flight. Humanity has gone from simply observing birds in the sky covering vast distances to going around the world on a whim. Truly, unlocking the secrets of flight has allowed us so many possibilities. While there is still so much to learn and improve on, it always helps to be guided by the past. There are many things that looking back on history can teach us. “Airplane Stories and Histories” takes a look at the people, places, and events that shaped the world of aviation and aeronautics into what it is today.
Norman Currey has lived through many notable events in his lifetime. He was born in England and spent his formative years as the World Wars took place. He grew up aiding the war effort and in 1941 joined the local Air Training Corps squadron. He pursued a degree in Aeronautical Engineering with the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School and graduated in 1948. This opened many career opportunities that allowed him to work with some of the industry’s biggest companies. Currey worked with and designed aircraft under Avro Canada as well as Lockheed throughout his career. He has retired to focus on his writing and consultation work.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” puts together many of Currey’s personal experiences with some of the key events in the history of aeronautics. He offers his insights on some of the designs that were notable during both World Wars as well as provides a comprehensive history of how aircraft technology was made possible through the efforts of many pioneers in the industry. The book also contains several technical descriptions of notable aircraft design as well as Currey’s thoughts on where this technology can go moving forward.
