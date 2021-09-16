New TEC Token to Shake Up the Energy Industry and Move to a Green Future
The TEC Blockchain Decentralized Renewable Energy Exchange Blockchain System unlocks renewable energy potentialSAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TEC token is shaking up the energy industry with its release. The TEC Blockchain Decentralized Renewable Energy Exchange Blockchain System seeks to unlock the potential for renewable energy liberalization in North America by leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). The TEC executive team consists of Ph.D.s, MBAs and tenured professionals with significant industry experience.
"One of the most advanced developments in the software and payment processing industry has been the advent of blockchain energy trading. Although still in its infancy, this technology is going to elevate the energy sector to a new level," said Ali Roushanzamir, the CEO of TEC Blockchain.
One of the main advantages to deploying blockchain technology in energy trading is the open-source, public platform that creates a diverse user base and an open communication medium. The reliability of blockchain technology creates another benefit for users by allowing for a continuous operational flow with minimal downtime or delays.
Green energy trading can increase momentum to lower gas emissions, including in countries where gas emissions have not yet been regulated, causing numerous physical repercussions such as cancer and lung problems. Renewable energy creates fewer emissions. Blockchain-based crypto energy has become widely popular in the United States and created more liquidity in an industry usually controlled by large players. Energy prices have been reduced to never-before-seen levels, and transparency has been opened to customers.
The TEC token is a highly functioning token that maintains decentralization as a key function, securely leveraging renewable energy infrastructure and energy-efficient characteristics in providing users rewards linked to user transactions involving decentralized wallets. The more individuals use, trade and execute transactions with TEC, the more they assist in the liberalization of renewable energy, deployment of energy efficiency and getting automatic rewards.
TEC Blockchain has developed Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), with adaptability leveraging the power of AI, enabling peer-to-peer exchange and utilizing energy-efficient structures. TEC employs Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to determine the mitigation impact of the organization on lowering greenhouses gasses in the United States.
Like Bitcoin, TEC was developed as a fully autonomous coin, allowing decentralized peer-to-peer transactions with passion, purpose and social interest to disrupt blockchain markets. TEC coins are fungible, meaning they’re very similar in character. An individual token will always be equal to another. The coin conducts transactions more smoothly, from node to node, allowing for borderless transactions. Transaction time is significantly lower, faster and, ultimately, more adaptable.
"Climate change and greenhouse gases have impacted the universe dramatically in the past several years. The changes witnessed socially adverse climate events like floods, increased humidity, weather conditions that precipitate wildfires, and extremely cold conditions like freezing gas pipes. Our proprietary energy-intelligent metering systems allow for the easy detection of energy transfer occurring while tracking the source of energy generation. Segregation of energy generation sources is instrumental in moving into a green future," Roushanzamir said.
TEC wants to connect with individuals and organizations who want to work with them to establish a system of renewable energy sharing through their communities. They would like to also work and connect with corporations and institutions who want to begin sharing renewable energy and power use.
