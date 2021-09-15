The Amazing World of Aeronautics from an Aircraft Engineer’s Perspective
An aviation expert’s insider insightsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curiosity is often what inspires the mind to do great things. It allows people to chase a deeper understanding of the world around them. It makes even the seemingly trivial and mundane a lot more interesting. Indulging one’s childlike fascination with the hows and whys of life is what made many advancements possible. The miracle of flight was achieved the same way. Years of trial and error have culminated into applying certain principles to the technological marvels we are able to enjoy today. For the curious, one may still wonder exactly how flight is achieved. Norman Currey aims to provide a bit of insight on the hows and whys in his book "Airplane Stories and Histories."
Norman Currey has indulged himself in the hows and whys of flight for most of his life. As soon as he was of the right age, he joined the local Air Training Corps in 1941 to aid the war effort. This inspired an interest in aviation leading him to pursue a course in Aeronautical Engineering. He then graduated from the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School in 1948 and went on to pursue a career as an aircraft designer and engineer. Currey worked with many of the aviation industry’s development giants such as Lockheed and Avro Canada. He has since retired and has focused on his writing. He is a Fellow of The Royal Aeronautical Society as well as the author of an engineering textbook, multiple articles, and papers on the subject of aeronautics.
"Airplane Stories and Histories" is a collection of anecdotes, designs, and historical events that the author deems instrumental to the history of aviation. It details the many industry players, investors, prototypes, and risk-takers that pushed the development of aeronautics to the technology we enjoy today. Currey also includes those who have made significant achievements in the history of flight such as the Wright Brothers, Amelia Earhart, and countless others. He also includes his personal experiences, industry insights as well as thoughts on some iconic aircraft designs that he has come across over his career.
