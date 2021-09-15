Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Worth $259.7 Billion by 2030
The global trend toward vehicle electrification as well as the growing usage of electric and hybrid cars will generate market possibilities.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor production equipment is used to manufacture semiconductor chips and hybrid chips are termed as semiconductor production equipment. The semiconductor business is broad with a diverse set of uses. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment business is divided into two categories, front end equipment and back end equipment.
The global semiconductor production equipment market size was valued at $71.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $259.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is a critical component in the production and fabrication of semiconductors. Manufacturing semiconductor is a time-consuming procedure that necessitates a high-quality fabrication facility. Diffusion system, epitaxial reactors, ion producing equipment, physical vapor, and depositing systems are all examples of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging semiconductor production equipment market trends and dynamics.
An in-depth emerging semiconductor production equipment market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2030.
Extensive analysis of the emerging semiconductor production equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global emerging semiconductor production equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
Top 10 Key Market Players
AlsilMaterial
Applied Materials Inc.
ASML Holdings N.V.
Intel Corporation
Micron Technology Inc.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Samsung Group
Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
Teradyne Inc.
Tokyo Electron Limited.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Front End Equipment
Back End Equipment
By Function
Integrated
OSD
By Dimension
2D
2.5D
3D
By Supply Chain Process
IDM
OSAT
Foundry
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
