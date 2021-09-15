Printed Circuit Board Industry Grows With Increasing Electric Vehicle Sales

Printed Circuit Board Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Printed Circuit Board Global Market 2021 Report - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing electric vehicle sales are expected to propel the growth of the printed circuit board market in the forecast period. Electric vehicles (EVs) are those that are powered entirely or partially by electricity. Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are used to connect electrical components in electric vehicles, such as simple audio and display systems. PCBs are also used in the production of charging stations, which allow electric vehicle users to charge their vehicles. For instance, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), a UK-based company that provides analysis, statistics, and news on the energy sector's transition, EVs is predicted to account for 10% of worldwide passenger car sales by 2025, growing to 28% in 2030 and 58% in 2040.

The global printed circuit board market size is expected to grow from $50.88 billion in 2020 to $54.30 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the printed circuit board market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The printed circuit board market is expected to reach $68.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Read More On The Global Printed Circuit Board Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-circuit-board-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global printed circuit board industry are TTM Technologies, Nippon Mektron Ltd, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron Technology Corporation, Advanced Circuits, Tripod Technology Corporation, DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co.Ltd., Flex Ltd., Eltek Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Dongshan Precision, and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT).

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the printed circuit board market in 2020. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the printed circuit board market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global printed circuit board market report is segmented by type into single sided, double sided, multi-layer, high density interconnect (HDI), others, by substrate into rigid, flexible, rigid-flex, by laminate type into paper, FR-4, polyimide, others, by end-use industry into industrial electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, it and telecom, consumer electronics, others.

Printed Circuit Board Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Single Sided, Double Sided, Multi-Layer, High Density Interconnect (HDI)), By Substrate (Rigid, Flexible, Rigid-Flex), By Laminate Type (Paper, FR-4, Polyimide), By End-Use Industry (Industrial Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, IT And Telecom, Consumer Electronics), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides printed circuit board market overview, forecast printed circuit board market size and growth for the whole market, printed circuit board market segments, and geographies, printed circuit board market trends, printed circuit board market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Printed Circuit Board Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5316&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Switchboard, Switchgear), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Application (Industry, Manufacture), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/switchgear-and-switchboard-apparatus-global-market-report

General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Passive, Active, Electromechanical components), By End Use Industry (Aerospace, Communication, Automotive), By Sales (Aftermarket, Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-electronic-components-global-market-report

High Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2021 - By Insulation Type (Gas Insulated, Oil Insulated, Air Insulated), By Application (Transmission And Distribution Network, Manufacturing & Processing, Infrastructure & Transportation), By Product Standard (IEC Standard, ANSI Standard), By Component (Circuit Breakers, Relays), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-voltage-switchgear-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/