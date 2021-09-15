Mayor Bill de Blasio Welcomes New York Digital Signage Week ® October 11- 15 2021
Official Welcome to Out of Home Industry Signifies Resiliency of New York and Progress to Safety
I applaud everyone associated with this terrific event for their efforts to strengthen our dynamic media landscape. On behalf of the City of New York, I offer my best wishes for an inspiring week.”LONDON, ENGLAND, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of New Media today announced that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has officially recognised New York Digital Signage Week’s value to the City of New York as a global capital of media and business.
— Bill de Blasio, Mayor, New York City
Now in its tenth year, New York Digital Signage Week ® is where leaders and key players involved in Out-of-Home Advertising and Digital Signage gather from across the world to build valuable connections, share their knowledge, and learn more about the trends, challenges, and technological advancements that are shaping the future of their industries.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said “I applaud everyone associated with this terrific event for their efforts to strengthen our dynamic media landscape and engage and inform New Yorkers of all backgrounds. Together, we will restore our city’s cultural and economic vitality and come back from this crisis stronger and more united. On behalf of the City of New York, I offer my best wishes for an inspiring week and an enjoyable stay for all of those visiting the five boroughs for this vibrant convention.”
Adrian Cotterill, Ministry of New Media co-founder and organiser of the week said “We are extremely grateful to the Mayor for his support. Over the years we have strived to develop a forum for everyone associated with the Out of Home (OOH) Advertising industry to share knowledge, exchange ideas and above all to network, with the joint aims of improving their skills and increasing the potency of the industry as a whole. After 18 months of Covid19-enforced isolation, we are feeling a swell of interest, as frustrated executives are keen to get out and engage in face-to face meetings once again.”
Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA and organiser of the DPAA Video Everywhere Summit, the largest event of the week and one well known for delivering top brand CMOs, advertising agency CEOs, industry visionaries and business thought leaders said “This Mayoral message celebrating New York Digital Signage Week and welcoming attendees is a testament to the power of the week. New York City’s own story in the face of the pandemic mirrors that of our industry and collective perseverance in navigating the last 18 months. We look forward to a great event with major speakers and a little bit of surprise DPAA entertainment as always”.
This important week will enable advertising leaders and the global OOH Industry to connect, rekindle and make new relationships as well as inspire, delight, educate and inform all those in attendance.
NOTE TO EDITORS:
New York Digital Signage Week, loosely modeled on the New York Fashion Week concept, started 10 years ago when the Ministry of New Media suggested coordinating a number of autumn events in New York alongside one of its own longstanding events, the DailyDOOH Investor Conference (now in its 15th year). Running a number of conferences with a common thread of Digital Signage in the same week makes it easier for out-of-town delegates to travel and attend several events during the same trip and what started out as a convenience for domestic attendees soon attracted the attention of international visitors by the same logic. Within a few years New York Digital Signage Week had dozens of events being advertised and at the time of the last week, October 2019 it had developed into a full five-day program of 40 events attracting some 5,000 visitors to the city.
This year’s DPAA Video Everywhere Summit will feature an in-person event (October 12) with brand leaders from Walgreens, American Express, Burger King, Unilever, Clorox, Vice Media, MilkPEP, and more followed by a two-part Global Broadcast of the content on October 14 and 15 which will include additional speakers and extras.
To mark the tenth anniversary of New York Digital Signage Week, the DailyDOOH Gala Awards, usually held in London during December is being held during New York Digital Signage Week on Thursday, October 14 at Hotel Edison in Times Square.
ABOUT THE MINISTRY OF NEW MEDIA
The Ministry of New Media produces events and publications for the AdTECH, Digital Signage, LED and Out of Home industries. It holds events annually in London, Sydney, Singapore, Toronto, New York, and Amsterdam. Since 2010 it has been organising New York Digital Signage Week each October and more recently London Digital Signage Week annually in May. The company’s flagship event is the DailyDOOH Gala Awards, an exclusive black-tie annual awards ceremony held at the end of the year in London at Banqueting House (a Royal Palace) which recognizes excellence and promotes best practice in the industry worldwide - an event that has become accepted as the sector’s only credible awards ceremony as well as one of the most important fixtures in the industry’s social calendar. To mark the tenth anniversary of New York Digital Signage Week, the DailyDOOH Gala Awards this year is being held during New York Digital Signage Week on Thursday October 14 at Hotel Edison in Times Square.
ABOUT DPAA
DPAA is the leading global trade marketing association connecting Out-of-Home media with the advertising community while moving OOH to digital. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits, including a wide array of products such as “DPAA Short Connects,” “DPAA Homeroom,” “DPAA Davos” and “DPAA Task Force.”
For more information, please visit https://newyork2021.digitalsignageweek.com , https://www.videoeverywheresummit.com and https://2021.dailydoohgalaawards.com
Russ Curry
Ministry of New Media Ltd.
+ +33 6 07 16 72 02
russ@ministryofnewmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter