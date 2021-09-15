BLACK BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND GLAMLIFE EVENTS & PARTIES HOST 2nd ANNUAL BLACK BUSINESS BALL FUNDRAISER
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Special Invited Celebrities and Twin Cities Businesses and Entrepreneurs expected at the eventMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While entrepreneurship and small business ownership for minorities, including African-Americans, has made some progress over the past 5+ decades, there is still much to be done. In an effort to empower the black community and close the racial wealth gap, Black Business Enterprises and GlamLife Events & Parties announce the Second Annual Black Business Ball Fundraiser.
In 2017, the top 100 black-owned firms identified by Black Enterprise collectively grossed $27 billion and employed 79,216 workers. While both numbers show growth of our black businesses from previous years, in contrast, Walmart, the top firm by revenue in the U.S., grossed more than twenty times as much in revenue and employed 2.2 million more workers than the entire top 100 black-owned firms. Data from the Small Business Administration indicates that over 70% of all U.S. businesses are white owned and Blacks own about 9.5 % of all U.S. businesses but the sales and employment numbers tell a more depressing story. White-owned businesses have 88% of the overall sales, and control 86.5% of U.S. employment, while black businesses have a mere 1.3 % of total American sales and 1.7% of the nation’s employees.
Nancy Korsah, Founder of Black Business Enterprises and the Black Business Ball, main focus and priority is to foster black economics and help black communities across the US thrive. Nancy says, “I want to educate and help my community create a path to wealth.” Nancy is also known for being the woman that led the push to revive black-owned businesses in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd., by raising $38,000 to assist several Black Owned businesses on Lake Street rebuild and offer resources for building stronger businesses.
“When Nancy asked me to partner with her on the Black Business Ball I didn’t second guess it,” said Kimberly “Glamlife Kim” Holifield, Founder of GlamLife Events & Parties and on air talent at the Twin Cities only black-owned radio station, 89.9 KMOJ FM. Glamlife Kim believes the key factor that’s limiting black businesses in their development and growth is access to capital.
ABOUT BLACK BUSINESS BALL
The Black Business Ball is a Covid Friendly, 1920’s themed fundraising and social networking event to empower, uplift and honor Black owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the Twin Cities that are positively impacting our community. Hosted by Black Business Enterprises and Glamlife Events & Parties, the purpose of this fundraiser is to help Black Business Enterprises reach its current monthly minimum goal to give away $10,000 to black owned businesses in the Black Business Minnesota – The Right Way Facebook Group.
WHEN: Saturday, October 2nd, 2021
TIME: 6pm to 11pm
WHERE: 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
COVID POLICY: All guests will have their temperature taken at the event, masks are strongly encouraged to be worn when not seated at the table and eating. Sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue as well as on each table.
HOSTED BY: Juice Sutton (Juice brings a home-style energetic type of comedy to the table. What makes his comedy great is its suitable for all ages, he likes to bring positive comedy to the stage and flip real life issues and problems and make them into something people can laugh about. www.therealjuicesutton.com
SOUNDS BY: DJ Dime (Fleet & Professional Global DJ)
ATTIRE: STRICTLY BLACK TIE, 1920’s INSPIRED
BLACK BUSINESS BALL SCHEDULE
6:00 p.m. – Media check-in, photo and interviews on the Red Carpet and in VIP Lounge
7:00 p.m. – VIP Reception and Live Performance by local Minneapolis Artists
7:30 p.m. – 3 Course Dinner Served with music
8:00 p.m. - George Floyd Tribute & Performance by JLove and Breann Starr
8:15 p.m. – Black Business Award Ceremony
9:30 p.m. – Special Celebrity Guest Appearance/Performance
10:00 p.m. - Black Business Ball Business Grants Giveaway, Dance and Enjoy the rest of the Evening
For more information or to make a donation to the Black Business Ball please visit www.blackbusinessball.com
