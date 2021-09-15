National Credit Funding Now Offering Special Pricing to Local Customers in Five States

One of the nation’s best in providing quality financing solutions to businesses across the country now has unique pricing for customers in specific states.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Charlotte, North Carolina-based National Credit Funding announced today that it is now offering special pricing to local customers in five states.

“If your company is located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, or Tennessee, please contact us today to learn about special pricing available in your area,” said Joseph May, CEO, and spokesperson for National Credit Funding.

National Credit Funding, which holds a California Lenders License, is a member of the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA), the American Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (AACFB), and the Charlotte Region Business Alliance (CRBA).

May explained that any customers located outside of those five states (NC, SC, VA, GA, TN) are eligible to join its Customer Loyalty Rewards Program.

May went on to reveal that with its Customer Loyalty Rewards program, “your customers will get discounts on every deal, and you will get access to our lowest rates allowing you to increase sales and revenue.”

But that’s not all. May pointed out that “if you or anyone in your family was a member of the military, you can also access our Military Discount available on every deal for qualifying customers. We also understand the damage Covid-19 had on businesses across America. If your business was affected by the pandemic and you are having trouble finding financing, please contact us today to learn how National Credit Funding can help get your business back on track and moving towards a successful future.”

National Credit Funding proudly serves all 50 US states by offering financing for any type of equipment. While we have a national presence, we also have a local focus that allows us to better serve our community by offering discounts and programs aimed at helping businesses maintain, grow and expand their revenue.

For more information, please visit https://nationalcreditfunding.com/about-us/.

About National Credit Funding

National Credit Funding is focused on providing quality financing solutions to businesses across the country. Our management team has closed over a billion dollars in transactions across a variety of industries over the last 10 years. Our mission is to become the best equipment financing company in the Southeast by incorporating the following core values in everything we do.

Contact Details:

9101 Southern Pine Blvd

Ste 205

Charlotte, NC 28209 & 28273

United States