ContextMinds: the world’s first visual idea generator

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind mapping and concept mapping software are powerful tools for capturing and organizing ideas. But ContextMinds is the first visual mapping tool that also enables its users to generate new ideas and insights.It does this in a unique way: As users add words and concepts to their visual diagram, it automatically presents them with a panel of closely related concepts and ideas generated by a powerful AI database. They can be dragged and dropped into the workspace and added to diagrams.These suggestions come from one of three sources:1. Diagrams each user has previously created2. All publicly published diagrams from the global ContextMinds community3. All of the words and concepts contained in WikipediaOther visual mapping tools are primarily designed to help their users capture their thoughts. ContextMinds also helps its users to think better."The words and concepts that ContextMinds suggests are creative catalysts or stimuli that can help you discover new ideas and explore new paths of thinking," explains Marek Dudáš, its developer. "It's a visual idea generator."ContextMinds' intuitive interface enables you to quickly get started capturing your ideas, plans and projects. As you build out your diagram, you can add a variety of data to any node, including definitions, tags, URLs and links to files and images.New ideas can be added to your concept map as floating objects, without regard to how they're arranged. This makes ContextMinds ideal for brainstorming, where you need to be able to capture many ideas quickly.As you start to see patterns in your map topics, you can move them and connect them. Any topic can have multiple parents and relationships, which can be described using labels embedded in their connection lines.The "suggestion engine" behind ContextMinds is a large AI-powered database called a knowledge graph. It analyzes the tens of thousands of topics and relationships contained within public concept maps that have been published by the ContextMinds community. Not only does it capture the words and concepts in users' diagrams, it also analyzes the connections and relationships between them. This enables it to also suggest relationships between topics that you can add to your concept maps. The more concept maps and connections the knowledge graph contains, the smarter it becomes:“It's a virtuous cycle. As the number of users and the number of maps they create continue to grow, the knowledge graph gets even better at discerning words and relationships between them,“ Dudáš emphasizes.One of the newest enhancements to ContextMinds is automatic map generation from a brief snippet of text. To use this feature, you simply enter a description containing a handful of keywords in the “new map” dialog box. Click the “generate with AI” button. ContextMinds automatically finds related topics and arranges them into a mind map.Every time you hit the “generate new mind map” button, you get slightly different suggestions. When you’re satisfied with the map that ContextMinds has generated, you can switch to the map editor to remove unneeded topics, add new ones and rearrange them to meet your needs. During this part of the ideation process, you can also leverage ContextMinds’ keyword suggestions.ContextMinds includes several capabilities that make it especially useful to writers and anyone else who relies on ideas to make a living. They include:- Fast, unstructured idea capture for efficient brainstorming.- Word and topic suggestions, which prevent writer’s block and can jump-start users’ ideation and writing in fresh directions. It speeds the writing process.- By automatically searching for related ideas in previously-created maps, ContextMinds acts like a personal “swipe file.”“The ability to capture, organize and communicate your ideas is more important than ever. ContextMinds is the perfect tool to help you elevate the quality of your thinking and writing," Dudáš points out.ContextMinds is a web-based tool that's built to HTML5 standards, which means it's accessible via a web browser on any internet-connected device. Its “mobile-first” design makes it usable even on smartphones, tablets and other touch-screen devices.You can learn more about ContextMinds on the application's website ( https://www.contextminds.com/ ). ContextMinds is currently available as a free public beta. The developer welcomes feedback on its features and functionality.

