Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Support Cure 4 The Kids Foundation
$50,000 Donation to Support C4K Arts in Medicine Program
We love the amazing work that C4K’s Project Imagine provides to the children it cares for and we couldn’t think of a better cause that aligns with Autonation’s values and mission”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K), Nevada’s only pediatric cancer center, has announced a significant donation to its Arts In Medicine program, Project Imagine. The $50,000 donation was brought to C4K by Autonation Toyota on behalf of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and to celebrate Arts in Medicine Month, the dealership will debut their new art installation November 1st featuring art created by C4K’s patients.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of Autonation Toyota for our Arts in Medicine program” said Annette Logan-Parker, Founder and CEO at C4K. “This support will allow us to continue to provide important Arts in Medicine programs, activities, and resources to our children battling cancer and other catastrophic diseases.”
“We are delighted to be part of such an incredible organization like Cure 4 The Kids Foundation” said Cesar Ramos, General Manager of Autonation Toyota. “We love the amazing work that C4K’s Project Imagine provides to the children it cares for and we couldn’t think of a better cause that aligns with Autonation’s values and mission”.
Project Imagine is C4K’s exclusive Arts in Medicine program providing a unique experience designed to enhance the quality of life and empower children through creative expression. Project Imagine facilitates art, music, photography, and literary exploration that can aid in a child’s treatment success. It provides a safe, creative space that gives children the opportunity to express and resolve unspoken feelings through the arts.
The support of Autonation Toyota on behalf of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers will make possible the continued delivery of C4K’s Arts in Medicine program. This includes supplies and other necessary items and services that enable Project Imagine to deliver high-quality creative activities for its patients.
About Autonation Toyota
AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas is one of the largest and most popular Toyota dealerships in the Las Vegas area. Our dealership features an extensive inventory of new Toyota models, exclusive lease and financing specials, a state-of-the-art service center, and an experienced team of Toyota enthusiasts ready to assist you with any request you may have.
About Cure 4 The Kids Foundation
Founded in Las Vegas in 2007, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation provides high-quality, research-focused medical treatment to children battling cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation operates the only outpatient childhood cancer treatment center in Nevada and is proudly accredited by The Joint Commission. This stringent medical accreditation and the required unannounced inspections ensure patients are getting the best care possible. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation increases access to specialized treatments that improve patient outcomes. Its Charity Care Program provides high-quality treatment on a sliding-scale basis. No patient is ever turned away for financial reasons. For more information, visit www.cure4thekids.org.
