Book Gives Hope to People Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More shares stories of women who have gone from invisible to INVINCIBLE.
Each morning rise up with the victory of the previous day behind you and the promise of the new day before you because you are invisible no more, invincible forevermore!”LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Best Seller, Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More, became the #1 Inspirational new release on Amazon just eight hours after its release! It is filled with the personal and profound stories of twenty-nine amazing women from all over the world. They each share how they felt invisible, became empowered, then took the journey and faced their challenges, overcoming, so they would be seen. These heart and soul-grabbing testimonies offer hope and motivation for readers everywhere to start their journey toward healing.
— Mischelle O'Neal
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More was born out of inspiration and a desire to collaborate with other women to bring a powerful message to the world. No one needs to feel invisible anymore. It is time to speak up about your life and the challenges you have been through, so we might all know our invincibility!
“Our stories are about hope, inspiration, motivation, and encouragement. Great book to review and talk about for Suicide Prevention week and month and any other mental health awareness. Helping people to speak up and out so they can heal is invaluable.”
—Lynda Sunshine West, inspirer of this amazing collaboration
“The beauty is, with each corner you turn you start looking expectantly for the next, and if you happen to look back, you begin to see just how far you’ve traveled. If there was any one word I would pull from my journey, I think it would be “intentional.” I’ve learned to think long and hard over the choices I make, the people I embrace in my life, and the actions I take. I’ve been able to let go of the things that held me hidden and I purposely choose the truth through exposure. It is not easy. Each day is a struggle, one of battling the lies. But even they are getting fewer and farther in between. I’ve learned to throw back the curtain, no costumes, no makeup, just a monologue from the heart, with heart. I’m no longer hidden; I’ve been exposed, and the beauty of being exposed is you no longer have anything to hide.”
—Mischelle O’Neal, collaborative author in Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More.
All proceeds go to support 501(c)(3) Dress for Success
