Geneva Supply opens distribution center in southeast Wisconsin

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Geneva Supply to celebrate the facility’s opening.

Geneva Supply, an e-commerce fulfillment and marketing business, has turned a vacant 385,000-square-foot warehouse near Kenosha into its Chicago-area hub for delivering online orders for its clients.

Geneva Supply provides companies of all sizes with warehouse and distribution services, marketing strategies, and guidance for selling their products through a variety of online channels, including Amazon.

The company plans to hire at least 100 employees at the new distribution center over the next three years. “In six months, we have created 32 new jobs at the facility, and we will be doubling that number by the end of the year,” said Mark Becker, Geneva Supply co-founder and chief operating officer.

WEDC has authorized up to $300,000 in state income tax credits, contingent upon the number of jobs created over the three-year period.

“Geneva Supply has transformed an empty doll warehouse into a facility designed to meet the needs of our largest online retailers,” said WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “The company also enjoys Wisconsin’s lower business costs and supportive climate while still being close to the Chicago market.”

The facility—about 65 miles northwest of Chicago in Wilmot, Wisconsin—is housed in a former distribution center for Mattel’s American Girl dolls and accessories. The building had been vacant for nearly two years.

Based in Delavan, Wisconsin, Geneva Supply was established in 2009 and has partnerships with more than 80 manufacturers. The U.S. Small Business Administration named Geneva Supply co-founders Mark Becker and Jeff Peterson as Wisconsin Small Business Persons of the Year for 2020, and Entrepreneur magazine awarded them a spot on the 2019 Entrepreneur 360 list. Geneva Supply is on Inc. magazine’s 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the U.S.

Geneva Supply also has warehouses in Delavan; Charleston, South Carolina; and Phoenix, Arizona.

