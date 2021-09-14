Read more about Cemetery and Veteran Service Office Closures Post-Hurricane Ida and Due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Please note that our cemeteries and veterans service offices in the following parishes are closed post-Hurricane Ida and due to Tropical Storm Nicholas: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

If you are a veteran, or a veteran’s family member, trying to reach one of the cemeteries or veterans service offices in the parishes listed above, please reach out to us at headquarters instead. You can reach us by calling 225.219.5000 or by emailing veteran@la.gov.