DC Comedy Festival Returns for the 3rd Year
The DC Comedy Festival proudly announces the third annual stand-up comedy festival that starts September 13, 2021, and ends on September 18, 2021.
— Eddie Liles, Festival Founder
After pandemic-related delays, Founders Eddie Liles, Ivan Martin, and Rob Gordon have pulled together comedians from around the nation that will take the stage during the third annual D.C. Comedy Festival.
The Festival is proud to spotlight the talent that lives and thrives in the DC metro area and to pay tribute to the scene that first gave laughs to Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, and Wanda Sykes. The Festival takes place in several clubs and venues across the District. This year, the DC Comedy Festival team is excited to host our last night of shows at The Miracle Theater on 535 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003 at 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm.
The purpose of the festival is to shine the light on the talent that lives and thrives in the D.C. metro area and to bring attention to a culture that gave first laughs to Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, and Stephen Colbert. Taking place at several locations throughout the District, the festival will feature nightly events hosted by comedians with a different headliner with the finale featuring the renowned comedian Tony Woods. The festival will host events at some of DCs hottest locations such as Dupont Underground and Busboys and Poets.
Opening Night September 13, 2021
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle Northwest
Washington, DC 20036
Music by: DJ Dragon
Hosted by: Kevin Skiffington
Finale Night September 18, 2021
Miracle Theater
Music by: DJ Dragon
Headliner: Tony Woods
Wanting to ensure everyone is safe and can enjoy the laughs - Guests must show proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test, and masks must be worn at all times.
