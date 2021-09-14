Showcasing Resilience4Ports and a smarter cleaner future

Resilience4Ports: Gateways to a resilient future features in new film Dr Juliet Mian explains resilience4ports Resilience of the ports infrastructure system is complex

The Resilience Shift is making the case for resilience4ports in a new film, Gateways to Growth, by UK Chamber of Shipping and British Ports Association.

The Resilience Shift has participated in a new film on ports, Gateways to Growth, commissioned by the UK Chamber of Shipping and the British Ports Association.Premiered at London International Shipping Week, the film is a long form news and current affairs-style programme telling the story of Britain's ports and how they are adapting for the challenge of tomorrow. Produced by CWP, it is now available to view online alongside another film Making Waves: The Future of Shipping.Intrinsic to our domestic shipping industry are Britain's ports; our gateways to and from the world, playing an irreplaceable role in our economy and in our communities. 'Gateways to Growth', delivered in partnership with the BPA, reveals the people, communities and organisations behind them, highlighting ports' vital contribution to society, and the innovations shaping their pathway to net zero.Committed to a cleaner future, the global shipping industry is undergoing a transformative journey. 'Making Waves: The Future of Shipping', produced in collaboration with the UK Chamber, and featuring our partner, Lloyd's Register Foundation, shines a spotlight on the efforts already underway and sends a clear call for continued ambitious action, in order to decarbonise. The programme charts the sector's rapid progress in innovation – from alternative fuels to new technologies and gives voice to those calling for increased regulation to deliver a sustainable future.We are delighted to have been able to make the case for resilience for ports in this new film, Gateways to Growth, and get across why building resilience must happen alongside the drive to decarbonise ports and deliver urgent action on climate change.Featuring news journalist Sarah Lockett, our 5' segment focusing on Resilience4Ports featured Juliet Mian, Technical Director, The Resilience Shift, introducing resilience for port systems and defining resilience in this context.Perspectives came from Marcus Denison, Head of Business Resilience, Group Safety, Security and Resilience, Tesco, talking about how its resilience and that of global supply chains is interdependent with that of ports, and highlighting the impact on all our lives when things go wrong.Then Sarah Duff, Principal, Green Economy and Climate Action, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, explained how investment in infrastructure and in ports must be linked to building sustainability and resilience, and how they are promoting/ensuring this globally.Alan Thomson, Global Energy Business Leader, Arup, shared how the transformation and resilience of the energy sector is critically linked to the transformation of the ports system.A final view came from Alistair Gale, Director of Corporate Affairs, Strategy and Thames Vision, Port of London Authority, talking about how and why resilience is part of the long-term Thames Vision 2050 and how they are considering the expected and unexpected impacts of climate change and other uncertainties.The two long-form films showcase the maritime industry's transition to a smarter, cleaner future and The International Maritime Organization hosted a premier screening for sector delegates on 13th September at London International Shipping Week.The programmes feature comment from industry leaders and thought makers, including Robert Courts MP and Baroness Brown, as well as stories from organisations and professionals that are driving efforts across both sectors towards a positive future.As well as The Resilience Shift and Arup, who are behind the Resilience4Ports initiative, the films feature the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Artemis Technologies, Bibby Marine, BMT, DNV, EPSRC, Harwich Haven Authority, HFW, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), ION, Jacobs (Team 2100), Lean Marine, Lloyd's Register, MarRI-UK, Montrose Port Authority, Newcastle University, Norton Rose Fulbright, Orkney Harbour Authority, PD Ports, Port of Dover, Port of Milford Haven, Port of Workington, Portsmouth International Port, Quadrise Fuels, the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI), Sutton Harbour Group, Trafigura, TT Club, Wärtsilä, Windship Technology and Windward.Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association commented: "Our ports are a source of great national pride. There is much to celebrate in their value to communities and industry across the UK, however we must remain committed to the country's net zero target and take inspiration from some of the stories featured in Gateways to Growth".

Resilience4Ports - trailer - segment on resilience from 'Gateways2Growth'