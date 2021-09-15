World’s First Hemp Derived, Full-Spectrum CBD Prescription Products Approved
NuNature Labs is the first company in the world to provide hemp derived, full-spectrum cannabidiol products for prescription.LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil’s health authorities have authorized NuNature Labs as the world’s first company to provide hemp derived, full-spectrum cannabidiol prescription products.
NuNature Labs has received the necessary certifications from government agencies, allowing for its products to be distributed in Brazil through prescription only means. The National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), responsible for approval and supervision of pharmaceuticals and health services in Brazil, has granted NuNature Labs sanitary authorization and approval of hemp derived, full-spectrum cannabidiol prescription products.
NuNature Labs announced today that the two approved oral solutions have shipped from the manufacturing facility in the United States, and are in route to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The first shipments of the hemp-based products are estimated to arrive in Brazil this month and be available for distribution in pharmacies throughout the region in October.
The approved products for distribution in Brazil are 1oz / 30ml sublingual tinctures based on full-spectrum cannabidiol at concentrations of 17.18 mg/ml and 34.36 mg/ml, with up to 0.2% THC. These solutions are considered a controlled drug and must be prescribed by physicians through a type B medical prescription, and they can only be prescribed when other therapeutic options have been exhausted.
NuNature Labs received sanitary authorization in April of this year from ANVISA, the National Health Surveillance Agency. Receiving this authorization allows for the full-spectrum, hemp derived solutions ready for consumption to be imported and distributed within the country.
About NuNature Labs
NuNature Labs is dedicated to bringing the highest quality CBD-based products derived from industrial hemp to the market. Founded in 2019, the company is headquartered in the United States and maintains the entire process of breeding, cultivation, and manufacturing domestically within the United States of America.
NuNature Labs has a team of scientists focused on formulating products to help individuals optimize their endocannabinoid system. With the expansion of a distribution entity based in Rio de Janeiro, this has allowed for product distribution into Brazil.
NuNature Labs is dedicated to breeding, cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of premium CBD products worldwide with the highest standards of safety and quality. They are committed to being a leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. To learn more about NuNature Labs, visit www.nunaturelabs.com.
