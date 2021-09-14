Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Man on Charges of Coercion and Pandering

Reno, NV –Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nicholas Verlon Dykes, 23, of Reno, was sentenced to up to eight years in prison for inducing a person to engage in prostitution by use of force or immediate threat of force. The crimes were committed on or about February 17, 2020.

Second Judicial District Court Chief Judge Scott Freeman sentenced Dykes to 12 to 36 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections for the crime of Coercion, a category “B” felony, and 24-60 months for the crime of Pandering, a category “C” felony. Both counts will run consecutive to each other for a total of 36-96 months.

“Too often victims forced into prostitution do not see their victimizer sentenced,” said AG Ford. “However, today was not one of those days. A Reno woman is finally free from the threat of force and has a fresh start. As attorney general, it is my job to pursue justice, and I would like to thank the members of my office who worked vigorously on this case.”

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center is a national, toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the country 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Individuals may also call the U.S. Department of Justice Hotline at 1-888-428-7581 or call the local authorities. For more information on human trafficking, the warning signs and how you can help fight this epidemic, visit the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s website here.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division prosecuted this case.

The amended criminal Information against Nicholas Verlon Dykes is attached.

