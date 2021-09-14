Special Redistricting Panel Issues Scheduling Order, Announces Public Hearings
Special Redistricting Panel Issues Scheduling Order, Announces Public Hearings
Posted: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
The Special Redistricting Panel appointed by Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea has issued a third scheduling order. The order sets dates in October for public hearings at several locations across Minnesota and via Zoom. The Panel is seeking written statements and oral presentations from the public related to the redistricting process. Information about how to submit a request to present orally or to provide a written statement is contained in the order. The Special Redistricting Panel page is located on the state court system Website at www.mncourts.gov/2021RedistrictingPanel.