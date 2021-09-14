Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1100 Block of 24th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, September 13, 2021, in the 1100 block of 24th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:06 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect, at the listed location. The suspect produced a flagpole and struck the victim multiple times. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought their own medical treatment.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.