Santo SKULLYS NFTs Now Listed on CNFT.IO Marketplace
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces the listing of its Cardano based smart contract non-fungible tokens NFTs called SKULLYS on the CNFT.IO Marketplace. The company has minted over 2,000 SKULLYS on the Cardano ecosystem and will be listing them publicly and privately. According to Reuters on there press release dated July 6, 2021 - The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to new highs in the second quarter of 2021, with $2.5 billion in sales so far this year, up from just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020, marketplace data showed.
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Stated; "NFTs are more than just collectables, this is just the tip of the iceberg; I do see a future where NFTs smart contracts will be linked with deeds of properties, passports, car titles, stocks, loans, financial instruments and many more application. We are literally in the dial-up modem stage back in the 90s when connecting to the internet, with the only difference that the current speed of adoption of technology is 100X than that of the 90s. Is exciting to be part of the future and build a legacy".
ABOUT CNFT.IO:
CNFT.IO is a marketplace for Cardano Non-Fungible Tokens, launched in July 2021 from a team decentralized across the world, we can officially say we are the first marketplace on Cardano. We will be adding loads of new features over the next few months so be sure to check back. If you need any help or support reach out to a member of the team on one of our social media channels.
ABOUT SANTO:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
email us here