MDHHS Senior Deputy Director for Public Health Dr. Alexis Travis announced as de Beaumont Foundation 40 under 40 award honoree

LANSING, Mich. - Dr. Alexis Travis has been recognized as one of the "40 Under 40 in Public Health" in recognition of her work at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The de Beaumont Foundation announced its 2021 list Tuesday, Sept. 14 after reviewing applications from hundreds of rising leaders in public health. The cohort was selected by a distinguished panel of public health professionals for their leadership and impact on their community's health.

"Dr. Travis is a champion of public health and has driven measurable positive change in her time at MDHHS. She continues to be an integral asset in reducing health disparities and increasing health equity for Michiganders," said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. "She is well-deserving of this award and we are pleased to celebrate her accomplishments."

"I am grateful for this award which gives me an additional opportunity to highlight the critical work we are doing to help Michiganders lead healthier lives. We have seen the importance of public health throughout the pandemic, and I'm honored to be part of such an amazing group of honorees," said Travis.

Travis joined MDHHS in 2018 and most recently served as senior deputy director of MDHHS's Aging & Adult Services Agency (AASA), where she provided statewide leadership, direction and resources to support Michigan's aging, adult services and disability networks. In this role she advanced health equity for older adults and led efforts to address the need to expand the direct care workforce. She led Michigan to become the fifth state in the nation and first in the Midwest to join the World Health Organization and AARP age-friendly initiative.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Travis worked with the AASA team and the state's aging network to launch many innovative programs to address food insecurity, social isolation and support risk mitigation in one of the highest risk populations of older adults in Michigan.

"At a time when health professionals are being required to adapt and take on monumental challenges, we are incredibly proud of these leaders," said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. "We created the 40 Under 40 program to recognize and tell the stories of rising leaders who are making a difference in communities across the country. By promoting their work and accomplishments, we hope to attract and inspire a new generation of leaders."

Prior to that to her work with AASA, Travis served as director of MDHHS's Bureau of Health and Wellness within the Population Health Administration where she managed the Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Control and the Division of HIV and STD Programs. In that role, she collaborated with stakeholders to develop a state dementia plan and established a state-level public health workgroup on healthy aging, which she continues to lead.

Travis holds a doctorate in public health from Walden University in Minnesota, a master's degree of pharmacy with honors from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom and was a participant in the Socrates/Erasmus Student Exchange Program at the University of Salamanca in Spain. She is a graduate of the Local Public Health Institute of Massachusetts/Boston University School of Public Health Managing Effectively in Today's Public Health Environment Class of 2017.

For more information about the 40 Under 40 in Public Health, including a full list of honorees, visit debeaumont.org/40Under40.

