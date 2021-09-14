SimplyLEDs Increases Fundamental Product Portfolio with New Spec Grade Performance Economy Wall Pack
Focus on customer driven development provides U.S. manufacturer opportunity to release fundamental luminaires with broad appeal and a competitive price point.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyLEDs (www.simplyleds.com), a U.S. manufacturer of premier LED luminaires in Boise, ID, since 2005, has released their new EWP economy wall pack. The EWP is the second of two wall packs SimplyLEDs has introduced this year after having introduced their AWP architectural wall pack in April.
“It’s important that we rolled out these wall packs in 2021,” said Bob Deely, CEO & Co-founder of SimplyLEDs. “And we did so with wholly unique offerings that boast a combination of performance and styling at highly competitive price points. The successful launch of both the AWP and EWP wall packs keeps us on track with our continual product development and release schedule through 2023; the upcoming launch of our SensaBLE 2.0 mesh networking control system will really be the backbone of that release schedule and will serve to bring the entire SimplyLEDs portfolio fully into the IoT community, expanding SimplyLEDs brand impact and market share.”
“As a U.S. manufacturer and engineering company, it’s crucial SimplyLEDs remains laser-focused on delivering market-leading products that remain true to our core principles of quality, integrity, and simplicity or we’ll get lost in the noise,” said Stephan Schmitt, President of SimplyLEDs. “The AWP and EWP wall packs deliver on those principles and don’t suffer a “me too” status, but strongly support our flagship FLD-RS area light and ALD-R retrofit premium product lines that have served to carve out the continually expanding market position we enjoy today coast-to-coast.”
The EWP wall pack is DLC premium listed in both 4000K and 5000K and is available in 30W, 50W, 80W, and 100W. The never-before-seen EWP is a completely original design with a sleek modern look suitable for high end projects, but at a price point suitable for every project. Contact your local distributor for pricing and information, or visit us at SimplyLEDs.com.
About SimplyLEDs
SimplyLEDs is an electrical engineering U.S. based manufacturer of LED luminaires. Founded in Boise, Idaho, in 2005, with a vision for reducing energy consumption on a global scale, while creating a more welcoming and sustainable community with opportunity for abundant personal growth and contribution on a local scale. SimplyLEDs continues to engineer and deliver brand excellence across the U.S. For more information, visit www.simplyleds.com.
