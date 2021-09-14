State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 16 via teleconference
The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Thursday, Sept. 16, at 9:00 a.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.
