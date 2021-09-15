MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER CHOOSES MERIDIAN

Barriers surrounding Banc of California Stadium MLS Allstar Game 2021 Meridian's Peter Whitford, CEO and Eric Alms, President

ARCHER VEHICLE BARRIERS AND BEAM GATES PROTECT CROWDS AT SOCCER’S ALL-STAR EVENTS

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two days of events involving top footballers from the USA and Mexico for the All-Star Game attracted big crowds to the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and Meridian Rapid Defense Group was there to keep them safe.

“This was a unique event as far as our planning was concerned,” said Eric Alms, Meridian’s President. “Right next to the stadium, we had to make a large open area safe for the attendees. It was close to very busy roads so the barriers were set in such a way that a car or a truck, either by accident or on purpose, couldn’t be driven in.”

The placement of Meridian’s Archer 1200 vehicle barriers around the stadium created a secure plaza-like atmosphere for the 24,000 attendees who turned up to enjoy the match, as well as the many pregame entertainment options such as classic LA features like hot dog carts, street tacos and a concert.

“We also used more of our easily movable Archer barriers and a beam gate to create a secure pathway from the stadium to the nearby concert area. The minute the game finished the crowd poured out and headed for the concert. They could do it safely because of the way the barriers were set; there was no way a rogue vehicle could enter the protected area,” said Mr. Alms.

Prior to the event Meridian’s certified deployment team worked with MLS Security to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan.

The barriers, which can be moved easily by one person while weighing more than 700 lbs., are approved under the SAFETY Act by the Department of Homeland Security for this type of event and they take the place of the large concrete and water barriers often used in the past.

Mr. Alms said, “We work regularly with MLS as well as the NFL and the NBA on huge events such as this. This one went off perfectly thanks to the early planning involvement and continuing support from the MLS security team and the Banc of California Stadium staff."

