Bell Lifestyle Products Celebrates 25th Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Lifestyle Products, a leader in natural health products and supplements, is celebrating their 25th anniversary. Originally founded by Nick Jerch in an effort to find personal relief for his own health conditions, Nick discovered a host of natural products which he wanted to share with the world to help others with their suffering.
“Nick wanted others to experience the success he had with natural products and loved spending hours reading the countless testimonials from customers who benefitted from Bell’s products”, said Tim Allen, General Manager of Bell Lifestyle Products, “it is a legacy that continues today after 25 years”.
It was 25 years ago when Nick Jerch founded Bell Lifestyle Products. It was one man’s journey to seek better health that became a mission to make the world a healthier place. While Nick is no longer with us, his legacy and his family continue to bring outstanding products that improve the lives of thousands. In helping realize Nick's dream of helping others, Bell Lifestyle Products will continue to provide quality products empowered by nature for another 25 years.
“Wow! 25 years has passed already! The last 25 years have been filled with tremendous satisfaction in knowing we have been able to help thousands and thousands of people around the world live a healthier life. We have been fortunate to witness countless stories from people who have transformed their lives by using our amazing products. We continue to strive to offer innovative natural products that help with numerous health issues that so many people suffer from. We are excited to be able to continue providing our products to people globally and continue to give people an opportunity to experience life to the fullest! Thank you to all of you that have been loyal Bell customers, and welcome to all those who are trying Bell for the first time!”
Holger Jerch
Holger Jerch is the son of Bell Lifestyle Products founder Nick Jerch.
Bell Lifestyle Products is a Canadian natural health company with offices in Canada and the US. It distributes to over 40 countries providing over 50 natural health products empowered by nature.
