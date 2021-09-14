Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Identity Thief Arrested After Stealing More Than $22,000 from First Responder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution today announced the arrest of an identity thief who stole more than $22,000 from a Florida first responder. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Laquisha T. Chatfield for filing unemployment claims under the first responder’s identification. Attorney General Moody’s OSP will prosecute the defendant.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Identity theft is a despicable crime. To think that someone would exploit a first responder’s identity is abhorrent. I am thankful for the work of FDLE and my Office of Statewide Prosecution for finding this criminal and bringing her to the front steps of justice.”

During a search of Chatfield’s residence, agents found stolen personal identification information, including Way2Go cards, other credit cards and more than $8,000 in United States currency. Using the first responder’s identity alone, Chatfield obtained more than $22,000 from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The first responder claims no knowledge of Chatfield or any business in Miami-Dade, where most transactions and withdrawals were made.

Filing unemployment under a different identity, Chatfield used Way2Go cards to make withdrawals from ATMs around the city of Miami.

Chatfield is charged with organized fraud; a second-degree felony, criminal use of personal identification information; a second-degree felony and reemployment assistance fraud; a third-degree felony.