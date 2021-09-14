Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,888 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Rule 72 Notice

Notice to all regulated utilities regarding legal representation at Commission meetings:

September 9, 2021

Re: Delaware Supreme Court Rule 72 – Appearance Before Delaware Public Service Commission

To: All Delaware Public Service Commission Regulated Utilities

Please be advised that the Delaware Public Service Commission (“Commission”) was directed to advise all utility companies that Delaware Supreme Court Rule 72 (“Rule 72”) requires that utilities appearing before the Commission be represented by a member of the Delaware Bar or an attorney who is in good standing of the Bar of another state and admitted pro hac vice. Rule 72 ensures uniform compliance from out-of-state attorneys practicing before the Commission in accordance with the rules and expectations of the Delaware Supreme Court, which has exclusive authority to regulate the practice of law in Delaware courts, state boards, administrative agencies, and political subdivisions. Please be advised every utility company appearing before the Commission must have legal counsel present – meaning a member of the Delaware Bar or an attorney admitted pro hac vice. The Delaware Supreme Court defines legal counsel as an individual who “is deemed to be practicing law” by “furnish[ing] to another advice or service under circumstances which imply the possession and use of legal knowledge and skill.” Delaware State Bar Association v. Alexander, 386 A.2d 652, 661 (Del. 1978). Further, the Commission’s Deputy Attorneys General are obligated to inform the Commission of any appearance of non-compliance with the foregoing.

I thank you in advance for your anticipated compliance in this regard.

Sincerely, /s/ Matthew Hartigan Matthew Hartigan Executive Director cc: William F. O’Brien, Esq. (via email) Thomas D. Walsh, Esq. (via email)

See the link to the original letter here

You just read:

Supreme Court Rule 72 Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.