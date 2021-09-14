Central Falls man sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison for 2019 nightclub shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Central Falls man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 10 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for shooting and wounding a patron outside of a Providence nightclub in 2019.

Hector Osorio (age 37) entered a plea of nolo contendere on August 4, 2021, to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm resulting in injury.

At a sentencing hearing on September 7, 2021, before Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause, the Court sentenced Osario to serve 10 years at the ACI. The Court also sentenced Osorio to an additional 20-year suspended sentence with probation, which is not eligible for parole, to be served consecutive to his 10-year sentence at the ACI. The Court further issued a No Contact Order between Osario and his victim.

"Time after time, the public and law enforcement are confronted with violence or the potential for violence in the early morning hours at or in the immediate vicinity of Providence nightclubs. For some, having 'a good time' includes striking, lying in wait for, and/or shooting someone else, typically over some trivial or nonsensical issue. This is precisely what happened here, and the defendant is now paying a high yet entirely appropriate price for his conduct. For the next 10 years, the only nightlife he will be experiencing is at the ACI, and deservedly so," said Attorney General Neronha. "I remain grateful for the continued strong partnership with the Providence Police Department as we investigate and prosecute instances of gun violence in the city."

Had the case proceeded to a trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that during the early morning hours on June 23, 2019, Osorio shot and wounded a 31-year-old male patron outside of Jet Set Lounge on Eddy Street in Providence.

Prior to the shooting, Osorio initiated an altercation with the patron outside of the club. Osorio and the patron fought briefly before Osorio drew a handgun and fired it at the victim, causing injuries to both his legs.

Providence Police officers immediately responded to the scene and apprehended Osorio. Rescue personal transported the victim to the hospital that morning, and he later recovered from his wounds.

"Gun violence continues to plague urban communities throughout our region and, in coordination with our law enforcement partners at the Attorney General's Office, the Providence Police Department will continue to focus on holding criminals accountable who are involved in violent crimes, such as in this case, and removing firearms from our streets," said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. "I commend Detective Matthew Pine and the Office of the Attorney General for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case."

Special Assistant Attorney General Alison Bittl of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Matthew Pine of the Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

###