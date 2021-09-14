Cybersecurity training program Cyber Ops Training Academy

Photo of Rob Dodson, instructor for Cyber Ops Training Academy

Cyber Ops Training Academy - Developed around military training methodologies, our Bootcamp teaches you the skills employers want.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Def-Logix, Inc. is proud to announce our subsidiary training program developed for future cybersecurity operators who want a successful career in cybersecurity.

Want to see if cybersecurity is for you?

Take the cybersecurity challenge

With our free 1-hour interactive adventure, you can see what it’s like to work in cybersecurity. After hackers execute an attack on the Olympics, it’s up to you to investigate the malware and stop it from

Why CyberOps Training Academy:

• Accelerated Program: Our Bootcamp is a streamlined curriculum focused on teaching you the specific skills you need for the job market.

• Hands-On Skill Training: You will practice your technical skills with over 60 unique labs and over 100 different exercises.

• Blended Model: You get the best of both in-person and self-paced learning. Our facilitator will support your learning experience while our online

platform allows you to work at your own pace.

• Career Service and Support: You’ll learn essential soft skills like team work and interview prep.

When you graduate, you will also be connected to a cyber network and community.

• Industry Leading Certifications: CyberOps Training Academy’s partner, Cybint, is an official partner of CertNexus and CompTIA and provides graduates

with the opportunity to take the CFR and Security+ certification exams at a special discounted price.

Registration is now open, so apply now.

About CyberOps Training Academy

Founded in 2021, CyberOps Training Academy is committed to providing students with access to careers in cybersecurity. We implement the skills and concepts that employers demand in a strong cyber workforce. Our mission is to develop a strong Cybersecurity workforce by focusing on successfully training people to meet the demand of the new digital landscape. We pledge to prepare and inspire people to pursue careers that ensure our personal security and the security of our businesses and organizations. CyberOps Training Academy was founded by cybersecurity professionals who work to keep the critical infrastructure secure for Government and Businesses of all sizes. Our team understands how cybersecurity plays an essential role in all aspects of daily life with the growing prevalence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information, visit: https://cyberopsacademy.com/