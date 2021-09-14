New Film Shot On-Location in Omaha

Writer/director/producer Chad Bishoff, an Omaha native, recently wrapped up principal photography for Daft State, a psychological thriller starring Christopher Backus (Big Little Lies, Mindhunter) and Skye P. Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). The film, shot on location in Omaha, was penned by Bishoff and co-writer Sam Harter. Daft State marks Bishoff’s eighth film.

The relentlessly gripping thriller, molded in the vein of classic Hitchcockian suspense masterworks, charts the mysterious psychological destruction of central character Easton (Backus), who is driven to the edge of sanity by those who love him most – his wife (Marshall) and daughter. Will Easton succumb to the pressure, or conquer the forces at play in his addled psyche?

The shoot harnessed crew and production resources from Omaha and the surrounding area.

“It’s always a pleasure when I have a chance to shoot in my hometown,” Bishoff said. Shooting on location in Nebraska has a lot of benefits.”

Syncretic Entertainment oversaw production, with fellow Omaha native Erich Hover and Bishoff producing. The production company’s previous projects include Lionsgate’s The Turkey Bowl; the official South by Southwest film selection M.F.A.; and the upcoming It Snows All the Time, starring Brett Cullen and Taryn Manning. Daft State executive producers include Inny Clemons (Straight Outta Compton, Sneakerheads), Lisa Crnic (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Brett Cullen (Joker) and Jonas Roeser (It Snows All the Time).

“We are excited for this project,” said Laurie Richards, Nebraska Film Officer. “The entire Nebraska film crew worked very hard and followed detailed guidelines for COVID mitigation protocol. These guidelines are now mandatory on all signatory projects filmed anywhere in the world. Their desire to make this a successful production demonstrates local commitment to growing the film industry and impacting our local economy and the arts.

For more information, contact Laurie Richards at laurienebraska@gmail.com.