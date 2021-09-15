Legends of Learning Creates Programmer, Artist and VR Developer Certification Preparation Courses for Unity Technologies

Legends of Learning, game-based learning platform offering +2K math and science games for K-8 students.

The four courses will prepare developers to achieve Unity Certification at the User and Associate levels.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends of Learning, the leading game-based learning platform in the United States, partnered with Unity Technologies to create four courses that equip developers with the skills needed to pass Unity User and Associate Certification Exams. Legends designed courses to prepare students for the User VR Developer, User Artist, Associate Artist and Associate Programmer exams.

Legends of Learning created these courses based on their vast experience working with global game developers who create the more than 2,000 math and science-based games on their platform. Regardless of a developer’s skill level in 2D, 3D, or VR development, Unity Certifications give developers a competitive edge in the job market by demonstrating mastery of core Unity skills. For those who are new to the field, the structured course catalog provides practical techniques and step-by-step explanations of key pieces of knowledge. For those with prior experience in these areas, the courses provide the opportunity to further one’s knowledge and expand their portfolio in a variety of industries, as all courses showcase Unity as a powerful engine in the gaming, architecture, automotive and entertainment industries, among others.

“With the vast majority of our 2,000+ game library designed in Unity, we are strongly aligned to the mission of their certification program: to advance the skill-set and careers of game industry professionals,” said Vadim Polikov, CEO and co-founder of Legends of Learning. “We see the benefits of strong game development skills first-hand as Unity-based learning games engage students on our platform. We are not only excited to contribute to the community’s advancement, but we look forward to seeing even more high-quality, Unity-based games in Legends of Learning as a result of this partnership,” he continued.

Legends of Learning has been collaborating with Unity in the game-based learning space for years. They both participated in the 2020 Game-Based Learning Summit and are excited to support the upcoming 2022 Game-Based Learning Summit in Baltimore.

Legends of Learning is the leading game-based learning platform in the United States. Over 500 game studios have built 2,000+ curriculum-aligned games that engage millions of students and assist teachers using in-school, hybrid, blended, and distance learning models. As students play through teacher-assigned learning games, or choose to play independently at home with their own personalized learning paths, research has shown an increase in test scores and a natural love of learning reinforced. Learn more about Legends of Learning.