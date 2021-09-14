Blending Immersive and Euphonic Pop Rhythms: Rising Chicago-Based Artist JR Lyriques Unveils New Pop Single
With the release of his stirring new single intriguingly titled “DUB”, talented artist JR Lyriques is driven to explore his own distinct sound.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captivating listeners with unique and refreshing rhythms, JR Lyriques is sending ripples in the world of Pop. The dynamic artist brings with himself a soulful and melodic vibe, which blends beloved and nostalgic Pop elements and authentic and distinct rhythms. The Chicago-based artist’s newest release, titled “DUB” offers listeners a magnetizing and memorable musical voyage.
With catchy and compelling rhythms and lyricism, JR Lyrique’s music exudes a distinct style that sets the artist apart from other mainstream Pop artists. “DUB” is bound to become a favorite for fans of Pop, teasing them with nostalgic Pop music, with an admirable structure and sound.
With enriching fusions of Hip Hop and R&B, interspersed with his distinct vocal prowess, JR Lyriques carries a distinctiveness that, once heard, cannot be denied. In an age where music has almost become a “trend” and each artist must shape his/her own legacy, JR Lyriques is working overtime to become one of the Greats, to be remembered for years to come.
JR Lyriques is a rising, independent singer and songwriter from Chicago. Bringing with himself a new sound to the ever-changing, ever-evolving music industry, JR Lyriques offers a blend of New School, R&B and Hip Hop, imbued seamlessly with a rich Pop flair. Having drawn inspiration from artists such as Usher, Stevie Wonder, and his icon Michael Jackson, JR Lyriques continues to evolve, grow, and adapt his musical styles, while staying true to the distinctiveness that embodies each of his compositions.
While his unique sound and layered songs are reminiscent of an early Ne-Yo era, JR Lyriques has developed a genre of his own, enthralling listeners with splendid fusions.
