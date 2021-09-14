PlanFirst Success Story: Hardscrabble Road Roundabout/Green Loop Multi-Use Trail

DCA’s PlanFirst program recognizes and rewards Georgia communities that clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Our PlanFirst “Success Story” series highlights these cities and counties by sharing their incredible achievements. You can view all of the communities on our Story Map.

Beginning in November 2017, the City of Roswell completed the Hardscrabble Road/Green Loop Multi-Use Trail in 2019, which provided a safer roadway and access for vehicles through the new roundabout. The multi-use trail gave an opportunity for pedestrian access to exercise and outdoor activity. It also connects two schools that allow students to use the trails.

Not only did the new roundabout provide better access and safety for vehicles, but the trail provided a much-needed area for outdoor use, especially due to the life-changing effects of the world due to COVID-19 and how individuals are now living. Becoming a global idea, many cities tried to find ways to have more space and outdoor areas to allow people to feel safe, healthy, and able to enjoy their time outdoors.

The project added 1.5 miles to the city trail and sidewalks, allowing additional access for pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy. Additional landscaping provided added greenery that enhanced the trail that increased the aesthetic appeal while providing shade and comfort.

The Hardscrabble Road Roundabout/Green Loop Multi-Use Trail has been a success because it has been so thoroughly used and enjoyed by the community with the additional outdoor space to run, walk, and bike. The project had become more than a possibility and became a goal that could be accomplished.