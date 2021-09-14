PlanFirst Success Story: New Greenspace Amenity

DCA’s PlanFirst program recognizes and rewards Georgia communities that clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Our PlanFirst “Success Story” series highlights these cities and counties by sharing their incredible achievements. You can view all of the communities on our Story Map.

The goal to develop a green space amenity downtown appeared in several iterations of the City of Powder Spring’s comprehensive plan, LCI Plans, and other planning initiatives. Most recently, the 2017 Springs in Motion Comprehensive Plan finally set the stage for the realization of this ambitious vision for downtown Powder Springs.

The 2017 Comprehensive Plan was developed input from the community along with input from city leadership and other stakeholders. The development of this green space amenity can be considered as successfully moving the needle on two of the five goals.

Goal 1: “Revitalize and Reactive Downtown and Bring in Needed Activity to the Area”

Goal 4: “Attract Users of The Silver Comet Trail to Powder Springs via Improved Signage, Wayfinding, Connectivity, and Facilities”

Existing the Silver Comet Trail at the Dillard Street trailhead, one will cruise down the gentle slope of Pineview Drive and emerge at the spectacular Thurman Springs Park. The park is named after the city’s sitting major, Al Thurman, who was a major force in helping make this goal a reality.

The half-mile trip makes downtown Powder Springs the closest downtown to the Silver Comet Trail and boasts an amphitheater, a splash pad, a climbing cube, a table tennis area, and other premier features. Thurman Springs Park has created a sense of place for the community and has proven to be a strong catalyst for attracting new investments into the city.