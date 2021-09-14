Submit Release
Garcia Welcomes President Biden to Colorado, Offers Thanks for Partnership on ARPA Funds

Biden is scheduled to visit Denver on Tuesday, September 14 to discuss his Build Back Better agenda

DENVER, CO – Senate President Leroy Garcia released the subsequent statement welcoming President Joe Biden to Colorado and commending him for his leadership and collaboration on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which has provided over $20 billion to help Colorado recover from the effects of the pandemic and build back stronger: 

“Thanks to the leadership of the Biden Harris Administration, we have made significant progress powering the Colorado Comeback with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo)“Through this partnership, we’ve been able to uplift working families and communities, distribute funds where they are needed most, and revitalize our economy so that no Coloradan is left behind. We could not be more grateful for President Biden’s collaboration, and are thrilled that he will be spending time in our state today. Welcome, Mr. President, and thank you for supporting Colorado!”

