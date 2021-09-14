PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Greater Buffalo Area
An international business major from New York state used the loss of his job during the pandemic as a way to begin a new career in the drywall repair industry.AMHERST, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a Bachelor's degree in international business, Anthony Esposito used his experience to travel and work in the fluid sealing industry. However, when his job was eliminated due to the pandemic, Esposito shifted his career path by becoming a PatchMaster franchise owner.
“I am extremely excited to be a part of the PatchMaster franchise family!” said Esposito. “I am looking forward to blazing my own trail as an entrepreneur in the drywall repair market to provide a valuable service to my community in Buffalo and Western New York.”
While considering a career change, Esposito began researching different businesses to purchase. He met with a franchise business specialist who opened the door for him to become a franchise owner with PatchMaster. Esposito’s ambition to become an entrepreneur was fueled by his family, and he will be partnered with his lead technician, Oscar Rodriguez, as he describes this venture as a “two-man team.”
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“The well-balanced skillset that Anthony brings to the table for his community is very impressive,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “He’s proven himself as a hard-working person who really wants to help those in his community. We look forward to the creative entrepreneurial expertise he will bring to the table for those in the Greater Buffalo Area.”
The new location will be covering the entire Greater Buffalo Area, spanning from Lockport, NY down through all the “Northtowns” suburbs of the Tonawandas, Grand Island, Amherst, Williamsville and Clarence. The territory includes neighborhoods south and east of Buffalo, such as Cheektowaga, Lancaster and the “Southtowns” suburbs of West Seneca, Hamburg and Orchard Park.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to 55 franchises across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
Esposito plans to join several local business organizations in the area to better his skillset and to help the community with those connections. When he is not working, he enjoys spending time playing golf, doing Tae Kwon Do and is Buffalo Bills season ticket holder.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory—which consists of a population between 300,000 to 350,000—is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Chester, New Jersey. They receive an additional 12 months of one-on-one training to ensure a strong launch for each new franchisee.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing franchise, visit https://buffalo.patchmaster.com/ or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmasteropportunity.com to learn more.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
773-453-2444
bob@bearicebox.com