PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Northwest Minneapolis region
Veteran and former attorney launches a new franchise based in Central Minnesota, PatchMaster Serving Minnetonka to AlexandriaMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After serving in the army as a human intelligence collection team leader and later as a private attorney, Aaron Sandvig realized he wanted to serve his Minnesota community more directly and made the decision to apply his experience in customer relationship management and problem-solving by becoming a PatchMaster franchise owner in Central Minnesota.
“I’m excited to explore various service offerings with customers to build PatchMaster into the go-to-brand in our region for all things wall and surface repair,” said Sandvig. “I look forward to making drywall repair as painless of a process as possible for those in the community.”
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“Aaron’s background in law gives him a very beneficial perspective,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "Aaron has the initiative and ability to understand the needs of his customers. His attention to detail from his service years will certainly come in handy. We are excited to have him join the PatchMaster family!"
PatchMaster Serving Minnetonka to Alexandria will include a large area of the Northwest Minneapolis metropolitan area up to St. Cloud and Alexandria. Sandvig plans to join several local business organizations in the area to better his local business versatility and help the community with those connections. When he is not working, Sandvig enjoys restoring and bringing new life to his 100-year-old home.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to 55 franchises across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory—which consists of a population between 300,000 to 350,000—is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Chester, New Jersey. They receive an additional 12 months of one-on-one training to ensure a strong launch for each new franchisee.
The PatchMaster franchise system is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. Having no drywall experience encourages military veterans and first-responders to join its franchise, offering a 50 percent first-year royalty reduction to qualified applicants.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools, and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing franchise, visit https://centralmn.patchmaster.com/ or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit https://patchmasteropportunity.com to learn more.
