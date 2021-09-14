SourceMark Medical CEO, Dan Blucher, on being one of the Largest Minority-Owned Medical Device Suppliers

Dan Blucher, CEO, SourceMark Medical

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, US, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/sourcemarkmedical21.html) with Dan Blucher, CEO of Franklin, TN based SourceMark Medical, sharing his thoughts on their medical device products for hospitals and surgery centers. “There were only a few small minority-owned businesses in the healthcare industry and our founders, investors, and partners believed that we could provide a competitive differentiation. Two decades later, we are one of the largest minority-owned medical device suppliers in the country, serving close to 3000 hospitals and surgery centers.”

Explaining the evolution of the company, Mr. Blucher said, "We have evolved considerably from those early days and continue to invest in our people, processes, and technology to meet the changing needs of our clients. We have strong relationships with contract manufacturers and entrepreneurs and have built unique partnerships where SourceMark Medical becomes their master supplier in the U.S.”

Asked by CEOCFO Magazine’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse how they are Innovating the Clinical Experience, Mr. Blucher responded, “We are not trying to be a me-too company but rather deliver exceptional value to our partners and clients. Our Alliance Program provides entrepreneurs and inventors a venue to share their ideas with our product management and leadership teams. We act as a healthcare focused “Shark Tank™” where we use our deep healthcare experience and resources to review and determine how best to support a new idea that is being presented. Our process includes both business and clinical review in our decision-making with the goal of ensuring we move forward on those ideas that have the greatest chance of success in the healthcare market.” Mr. Blucher continued, “Once we decide to move forward with a new product or service, our Alliance Program provides those entrepreneurs with a host of services to help bring their ideas to market. Those can include business planning, distribution and logistics, prototype design, and investor support to full scale commercialization.”

“Today we have three core product pillars to include Airway/Anesthesia, Surgery, and Infection Prevention. We have a formal stage-gate process for reviewing products that our product management team utilizes to evaluate and score all potential products for inclusion in SourceMark’s overall offering to our clients,” Mr. Blucher told CEOCFO about their current product line.

Discussing why strong customer service is important to their success, Mr. Blucher tells Lynn, “Providing superior customer service and being faster than our competition was a foundational pillar for SourceMark Medical from the outset. We compete every day with multibillion-dollar suppliers that have many more resources, so we must deliver better quality products at a better total cost that ultimately deliver an overall better value to our clients. Early on we invested in a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool that housed our critical client engagement and field actions to provide a single source of all our critical client interactions that everyone in the organization could access. This allows us to support our clients across all departments in a seamless fashion and allows for a one-stop engagement for our clients.”

Asked what they had in place at SourceMark Medical that allowed them to grow seamlessly, Mr. Blucher told CEOCFO, “We have a great Board of Directors and a strong leadership team that know our strengths and ensure we keep our eye on the future. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to invest in technology, and specifically our backend systems, that allows us to manage this growth and the complexities of our industry. We implemented a new ERP a few years ago in anticipation of our growth to ensure our teams have the tools they need to deliver on our clients’ expectations. It has allowed us to manage the complicated pricing structures and reporting required from our clients, GPO partners, IDNs and their facilities. Our CFO and IT leads have been on the forefront of investing in technology before we need it, so we could grow seamlessly. By continuously looking at our systems, processes, and structure, we try hard to anticipate our needs and develop a strategic plan that keeps us on the forefront in our industry.”

