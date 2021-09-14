First National Network of Independent Multicultural + LGBTQ+ PR Firms Launches “It’s Not Pie”

The six agency partners in The Change Agencies

The Change Agencies Will Provide Communications Support to Businesses + Organizations Launching New or Bolstering Existing DEI Programs

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Change Agencies, the first national network of independent, inclusive marketing and communications firms, today launched “It’s Not Pie,” a customizable communications program and toolkit designed to help companies and organizations communicate why and how they support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs internally and/or externally.

“With so much false controversy about so-called “woke” corporate engagement programs, businesses and organizations that understand DEI require sound, credible, and effective advice to convey that support in the marketplace,” explained Chino Chapa, one of six founding principals of The Change Agencies. “The concept behind It’s Not Pie is that true equality does not mean less for some, but more for all. We must begin by acknowledging that everyone is deserving of the same things and understand that there is enough for everyone to have equal rights and access to opportunities without anyone losing anything. Equal rights for others does not mean fewer rights for you. It’s not a pie with a limited number of slices.”

It's Not Pie is a custom toolkit that includes a set of actions clients can take to explain their DEI program and why they support it. It is intended to shore up internal and external support for conducting impactful and sustainable DEI programs and provide a positive counterargument to opponents of such efforts.

The core elements of each It’s Not Pie toolkit are:

● Draft outreach materials to use in support of the launch, continuation, or expansion of a DEI program,

● A set of talking points and critical messages to discuss DEI with employees, customers/clients, vendors and additional audiences,

● Customized social media guidelines to launch or continue a program,

● Website content to use in launching, continuing, or expanding a program, and

● Media training for client executives to prepare them for outreach and/or follow-up on their DEI program.

For companies looking for help to communicate about DEI, the research and statistics speak for themselves:

● Diversity brings many advantages to an organization: increased profitability and creativity, stronger governance, and better problem-solving abilities.

● Companies with more diverse management teams have 19% higher revenues due to innovation.

● Diverse companies enjoy 2.3 times higher cash flow per employee.

● 78% of people believe diversity and inclusion offers a competitive advantage. The same study found that 39% of respondents believed diversity and inclusion offer a “significant” competitive advantage.

“Businesses and organizations that want to engage authentically in this conversation and speak in favor of true equality need not be afraid to act,” Chapa added. “We understand how to build and use the right tools and resources to empower any entity to speak out and speak up in favor of diversity, equity and inclusion and we can help them determine how best to engage in responding to criticism and opposition.”

For more information, contact The Change Agencies at info@thechangeagencies.com. Profiles for the member firms can be found on the TCA website at www.thechangeagencies.com.

About The Change Agencies

The Change Agencies is the first-of-its-kind collaborative of multicultural and LGBT-owned public relations firms in the United States focused on providing inclusive public relations to multicultural and LGBTQ communities. We help businesses and organizations identify, assess and address diverse marketing challenges and opportunities. Founded in 2019 by leaders of six independently-owned, diverse public relations firms located in major markets throughout the U.S., its mission is “Changing the way businesses and consumers communicate across cultures.” For more information go to http://www.TheChangeAgencies.com.

###