Gov. Wolf, State Leaders Visit Local Vaccine Clinic; Stress Importance of Getting Vaccinated and Ending COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf, state leaders, and community partners visited a local vaccine clinic to encourage eligible Pennsylvanians to do their part to end the COVID-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated.

“Getting Pennsylvanians vaccinated is our number one priority. That’s because it’s the number one way we can fight COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “Getting vaccinated is how we end this pandemic. It’s how each of us can be a part of the solution to COVID-19, and it’s a way we can protect the people around us who can’t get vaccinated yet.”

Reading Area Community College (RACC) hosted the Community-Accessible Testing and Education (CATE) Mobile Vaccination Unit from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

“The mobile vaccination sites are a great way to bring vaccination centers closer to our communities. The sites meet people where they work, live and socialize; and tackle the challenges that may prevent people from receiving a vaccination. Reading Area Community College is proud to be a partner in the effort to get Berks County vaccinated,” says Reading Area Community College President Dr. Susan Looney.

In addition to RACC President Dr. Looney, Gov. Wolf was joined by Senator Judy Schwank, Representative Manual Guzman, Latino Connection Executive Director George Fernandez, and Highmark Health Vice President of Community and Civic Affairs Kathleen McKenzie offering encouragement to Pennsylvanians who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is the most effective tool we have to combat COVID-19 and keep people safe,” said Sen. Schwank. “While I urge everyone to get vaccinated, I also understand the need to make sure everyone has equal access to vaccine clinics. Clinics like the one at Reading Area Community College continue to be an essential resource for members of our community who are yet to receive a shot and will be vital to getting us past this pandemic.”

“For those who have yet to be vaccinated, this vaccine clinic offers the opportunity to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors from severe illness. It is vital for all of our communities to continue receiving vaccinations, but it is especially vital for our Latino Community to get vaccinated as their vaccination rates are among the lowest in our Commonwealth,” said Rep. Guzman. “Vaccines are our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19, are widely and readily available, and are safe and highly effective. Pennsylvania has seen an uptick in cases and hospitalizations due to the hyper transmissible Delta variant; however, each vaccine administered gets us closer to putting this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

“Latino Connection is fueled by the passion for ensuring all Pennsylvanians have affordable and reliable access to health and social assistance programs. The CATE initiative has quite literally given this mission a vehicle to deliver important COVID-19 resources into the center of the communities who need them the most,” says George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection. “I am humbled by the dedication and hard work of our community partners that has allowed this vision to come to life. CATE’s journey has only just begun!”

The Wolf Administration encourages all eligible Pennsylvanians 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.

“For those not yet vaccinated, please make an appointment today,” said Gov. Wolf. “It’s time to get protected – not just for yourself, but for the people in your community who can’t. Clinics like this one are available whenever you’re ready to take the step and help us put a stop to COVID-19.”