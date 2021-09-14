Georgia Hunters Ready for Archery Deer Hunting Season: Opens Sat. Sept. 11

Hunters ready for the opening of the state archery deer season will get to take to the woods beginning Saturday, Sept. 11, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Last year, 88,000 archery hunters harvested over 40,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2021-2022 deer season.

“Archery hunters just gained more opportunity, as we added 10 NEW counties to the extended archery season that lasts through January 31,” said state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster. “Another change for hunters to review is the antler restrictions that apply to one buck of their two-buck limit. That buck must be 4 points on one side OR have a 15-inch outside spread. This allows those mature 4 or 6 pointers to be legal as a quality buck. This change also applies to the 7 counties that had a point restriction and WMAs that had antler restrictions.”

Public Hunting Opportunities Georgia WRD operates more than 100 public wildlife management areas (WMAs). These areas offer hunting dates throughout deer season, and even some specialty deer hunts, including youth, ladies, seniors, and disability and returning veterans license holders. Maps, dates and more info can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/locations/hunting.

Hunters can find additional hunting opportunities on Voluntary Public Access, or VPA, properties. These properties are available thanks to a USDA grant that allows for the arrangement of temporary agreements with private landowners for public hunting opportunities.

Hunting Need-to-Know Info State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers) or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread. For the majority of hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 9. However, some specific counties (Barrow, Bibb, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Decatur, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Muscogee, Paulding, Rockdale and Seminole) offer either-sex archery deer hunting through Jan. 31. Additionally, deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the deer season.

To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

All deer hunters must report their harvest using Georgia Game Check within 24 hours of harvest. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

For more on deer hunting, including finding a game processor, reviewing regulations, viewing maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit https://georgiawildlife.com/deer-info. ###