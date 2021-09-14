The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has an immediate opening for a full-time Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Division. This position offers the opportunity to serve the public in an exciting, dynamic practice and be an integral part of State government, in addition to workplace flexibility and very competitive benefits. This position requires at least three years of relevant litigation experience.

This Assistant Attorney General will represent a wide variety of institutional and individual clients across state government in defensive civil litigation in state and federal courts. The position involves conducting all aspects of litigation, including discovery, motion and trial practice, and appeals. The Assistant Attorney General will handle an active caseload concentrating on the defense of tort actions, civil rights and other constitutional claims, and statutory matters.

Candidates must possess excellent research, writing, client communication, negotiation, and civil litigation skills. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver. This Assistant Attorney General position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The position is based in Montpelier but may include a partial telework option subject to State and Attorney General policies.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to the Attorney General’s Office, attention Deb Matthews: Deborah.Matthews@vermont.gov. Please mention “Assistant Attorney General – Civil Division” in your email.

