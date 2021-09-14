2021 Photo Contest Winners Announced

September 14, 2021

Fan Favorite Winner to Be Chosen on Facebook

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2021 Natural Resources Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Nathaniel Peck of Flintstone for his dramatically captured photo of nature in action, “A Raven Having Breakfast.”

This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Parks Passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and five copies of the 2022 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover.

Nearly 2,000 photos were submitted by more than 400 photographers in this year’s contest. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Still to be determined is the “Fan Favorite,” which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “Like” and “Share” their pick when the photos are posted the week of September 13, with votes taken through September 27.

Here are the winners of the 18th annual Maryland Natural Resources Photo Contest:

Grand Prize: A Raven Having Breakfast by Nathaniel Peck of Flintstone

Winter:

First place: Short-eared Owl Hovering by Mitch Adolph of Lutherville

Second place: A Grebe’s Gaze by Michael Ocasio of Cottage Grove, MN

Third place: Snow-covered Jericho by Eric Larson of Bel Air

Spring:

First place: Green Tree Frog by Stephen Hayes of Baltimore

Second place: Icarus Makes It to the Sun by Madhuri Shenker of Elkridge

Third place: To The Trees by Heather K. Rees of Rising Sun

Summer:

First place: Rough Greensnake by James Rode of Dundalk

Second place: Monarch Caterpillar on Butterfly Weed by Marta Fiscus of Cumberland

Third place: Eastern Newt by Marta Fiscus of Cumberland

Fall:

First place: A Raven Having Breakfast by Nathaniel Peck of Flintstone

Second place: Prettyboy Otter by David Rivas of Newark, DE

Third place: Morning Walk by John Ruffa of Laurel

The first place winners will receive a park passport, a magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2022 calendar. Second place winners will receive a magazine subscription and five copies of the calendar. Third place and fan-favorite winners will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar. Every winner and the “Fan Favorite” will have their images published in the calendar.